Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ORN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

