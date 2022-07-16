Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Orion Group Stock Performance
Shares of ORN opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.76.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $174.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Orion Group
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
