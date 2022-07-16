Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
ORKLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Orkla ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
