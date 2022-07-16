Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,800 shares, a growth of 417.6% from the June 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ORKLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nordea Equity Research raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Orkla ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.08%.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

