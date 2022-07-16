PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $80.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.61 and a 200 day moving average of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.00 and a 12-month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in PACCAR by 248.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 16.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in PACCAR by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 303.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

