Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $508.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.