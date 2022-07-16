Patricia Gallup Sells 1,707 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $75,056.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,091,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,949,932.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,206 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $94,725.64.
- On Monday, June 27th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,853 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $83,144.11.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $119,340.00.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,800 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $166,060.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,547 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $111,202.02.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,884 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $177,498.80.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $174,862.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,611 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $129,479.49.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,589 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $134,938.68.
PC Connection Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of CNXN opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $4,044,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 68,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 3rd.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
