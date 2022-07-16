Persimmon (LON:PSN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,734.50

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,734.50 ($20.63) and last traded at GBX 1,736.50 ($20.65), with a volume of 468675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,766.50 ($21.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 3,580 ($42.58) to GBX 2,830 ($33.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($22.95) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.28) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,780.88 ($33.07).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,018.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

Persimmon Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a GBX 110 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.53%.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.