Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,587 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.16.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.