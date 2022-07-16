Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.37.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

