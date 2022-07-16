PRW Wealth Management LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 70,169 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $210.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $399.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.00.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.13.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

