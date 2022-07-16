PRW Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 744.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.91. The company has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

