PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a €16.00 ($16.00) target price on the stock.

PVA TePla Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:TPLKF opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. PVA TePla has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

