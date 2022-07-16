PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a €16.00 ($16.00) target price on the stock.
PVA TePla Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:TPLKF opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. PVA TePla has a 1-year low of $25.72 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.02.
About PVA TePla
