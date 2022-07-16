Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB cut their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.92.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$620.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

