Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $81.50 Average PT from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Q2 from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of QTWO opened at $39.35 on Monday. Q2 has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $105.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.