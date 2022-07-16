RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Director Sells $80,020.00 in Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $211.59 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.01 and its 200 day moving average is $185.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

