Reviewing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Aurora Innovation and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Samsara 0 2 7 0 2.78

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $9.13, suggesting a potential upside of 360.86%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $24.78, suggesting a potential upside of 74.61%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Samsara.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 27.28 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Samsara $428.35 million 16.85 -$355.02 million N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Summary

Samsara beats Aurora Innovation on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

