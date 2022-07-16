RH (NYSE:RH) Insider Sells $1,622,449.90 in Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 10th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $4,746,605.50.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total value of $4,369,648.50.

On Monday, April 25th, Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total value of $5,627,086.50.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $267.32 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.04 and a 200-day moving average of $344.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

