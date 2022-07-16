Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,455 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,276 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,964,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $204,748,000 after buying an additional 344,328 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 49.1% during the first quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,571,338 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,864,000 after buying an additional 318,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.74. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The firm has a market cap of $214.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,288. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

