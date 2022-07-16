Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys 203 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 31,446 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,376,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 17.0% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.28. The company has a market cap of $394.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.82.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

