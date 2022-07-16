Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.19

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 6550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

Rupert Resources Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.18 million and a PE ratio of -81.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.30.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Rupert Resources Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

