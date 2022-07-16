SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Major Shareholder Acquires $86,497.84 in Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 166,342 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $86,497.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,495.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Karen Singer purchased 158,600 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $90,402.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Karen Singer purchased 96,071 shares of SeaChange International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.47.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Karen Singer bought 4,134 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,356.38.

On Friday, July 1st, Karen Singer bought 96,276 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $56,802.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Karen Singer bought 98,262 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $58,957.20.

On Monday, June 27th, Karen Singer bought 142,398 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,438.80.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Karen Singer bought 280,182 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $151,298.28.

On Thursday, June 16th, Karen Singer bought 267,617 shares of SeaChange International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $141,837.01.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.11. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

