Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 372.3% from the June 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.50. Shimano has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Shimano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

