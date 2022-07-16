Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

JDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.41) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 971.25 ($11.55).

Shares of LON:JDW opened at GBX 543.50 ($6.46) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of GBX 515.50 ($6.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,194 ($14.20). The company has a market capitalization of £699.76 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 689.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 784.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

