Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Rises By 378.2%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a growth of 378.2% from the June 15th total of 49,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 695,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Blackboxstocks in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

BLBX opened at $1.39 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Insider Activity at Blackboxstocks

Blackboxstocks ( NASDAQ:BLBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackboxstocks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackboxstocks news, Director Ray Balestri acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $67,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,980. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 75,479 shares of company stock worth $94,951.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Blackboxstocks at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackboxstocks

(Get Rating)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.