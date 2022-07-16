Short Interest in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Expands By 366.7%

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 916,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter.

Get ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

CACG stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.