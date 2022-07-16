Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Expands By 440.9%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 440.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $8.68 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 115,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,336 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.