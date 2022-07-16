Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Expands By 440.9%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 440.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE DDF opened at $8.68 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
