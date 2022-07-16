Short Interest in Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Increases By 374.1%

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 374.1% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Makita from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Makita Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $24.30 on Friday. Makita has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Makita Company Profile

Makita ( OTCMKTS:MKTAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Makita had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Makita will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

