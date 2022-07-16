Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Increases By 75.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.
Urbana Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Urbana has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
About Urbana
