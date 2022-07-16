Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Increases By 75.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Urbana Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBAAF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. Urbana has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

About Urbana

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

