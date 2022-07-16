Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Increases By 106.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VGIT stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.90.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
