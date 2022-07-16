Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Trimmed by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.76 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

