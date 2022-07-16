SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Position Boosted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.12 and a 52 week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

