Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.69

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 3148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

