Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

SPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $91.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $56.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.25 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,246 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $89,849.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,802.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,553 shares of company stock worth $6,678,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sprout Social by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sprout Social by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

