STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

