Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $99.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after purchasing an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after purchasing an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.