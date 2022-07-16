StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.
Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:APTS opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Trading of Preferred Apartment Communities
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 30,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
