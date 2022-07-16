StockNews.com Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Strong-Buy

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Ternium by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.