StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $4.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.08. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

About StorageVault Canada

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0022 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.