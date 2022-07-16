Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 394.1% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Sumitomo stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

