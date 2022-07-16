Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 394.1% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Sumitomo stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. Sumitomo had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 14.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

