Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,451 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.26% of Caesars Entertainment worth $42,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,570. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

