Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.46 Million Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,237 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.86% of Highwoods Properties worth $41,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

HIW opened at $33.72 on Friday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

