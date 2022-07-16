Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 8,321 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CarMax worth $42,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMX. Tobam boosted its position in CarMax by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.37 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.89.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.