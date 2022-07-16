SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Update

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the June 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

SunOpta Price Performance

SunOpta stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $983.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.40 and a beta of 1.57. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $240.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have commented on STKL shares. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,797.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc sold 602,837 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $4,225,887.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,797.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.