Susquehanna Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

