Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.18.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

SYF opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

