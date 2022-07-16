Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBLA shares. Cowen cut their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 46.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Taboola.com Price Performance
Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $354.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Taboola.com Company Profile
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
