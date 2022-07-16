Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSM. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.3 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $85.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.