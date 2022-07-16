Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $35.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.45.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after buying an additional 229,637 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,510,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

