TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.66% from the stock’s current price.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,497,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 427,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after buying an additional 86,524 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.