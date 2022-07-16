Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TEX opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. Terex has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Terex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Terex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,225,000. Finally, LVZ Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

