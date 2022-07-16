The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $32.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BKR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

